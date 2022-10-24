Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Grizzlies on Monday

One of the top games on the first Monday of the 2022-23 NBA season is an East vs. West clash between the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Nets are 1-1 to start the season. They suffered an embarrassing home loss 108-130 against the Pelicans on opening night but bounced back for a 109-105 victory over the Raptors Friday. The Grizzlies have a 2-1 record up to this point, beating the Knicks and Rockets before getting destroyed 96-137 by the Mavericks Saturday. Can Memphis bounce back in this home draw against Kevin Durant and company?

Memphis enters this contest as a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 232.5 points.

Nets vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +1

The Nets are far from a complete team, but we still need to remember Durant and Kyrie Irving can carry this squad to a victory on any given night. Ben Simmons looked better in his second game as a member of the Nets, finishing with 10 rebounds and eight assists against Toronto.

Memphis has some holes in its lineup right now. Jaren Jackson Jr. is out until next month, and Dillon Brooks is questionable for this game. Ja Morant is incredible, but he’s facing an uphill battle against the Nets. Take Brooklyn in a close contest.

Over/Under: Under 232.5

Both of these teams can score in bunches, but this total seems too high. If Brooklyn can limit Morant, then the Grizzlies could have trouble scoring. The Nets can also control the pace this way, slowing things down and controlling Memphis’ fast-break opportunities. Brooklyn would love to throttle back the tempo and make this a half-court game. That, along with Memphis’ injuries, bode well for the under.