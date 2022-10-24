Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers on Monday

The Denver Nuggets will travel to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET on NBATV.

Denver is 2-1 to start the young season. The Nuggets lost 102-123 to the Jazz on opening night before bouncing back with victories against the Warriors and Thunder.

Portland comes into this game with a 3-0 record. The Blazers have defeated the Kings, Suns, and Lakers so far in the 2022-23 campaign.

The Nuggets step in as 5-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 227.

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -5

This line opened as Denver -3 overnight then ballooned to a 5-point spread. That seems warranted, as the Nuggets are the better overall team in this contest. Also, Portland is playing the second game of a back-to-back after winning a hard-fought contest against the Lakers in Los Angeles yesterday.

Damian Lillard and company have been surprisingly impressive to start the season, but regression could take hold on the second leg of a back-to-back. Take the Nuggets to cover here.

Over/Under: Over 227

The Nuggets have been a scoring machine so far, putting up 128 and 122 points in their last two games. In other words, Nikola Jokic and company could serve as the main drivers for this total to go over 227 points.

Denver scored more than 124 points in all three regular season contests against the Blazers last season. The Nuggets should continue their high-scoring ways Monday, and it doesn’t hurt to have Damian Lillard (fresh off a 41 point performance) lighting up the scoreboard on the other side.