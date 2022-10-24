Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, October 24

With 10 games on Monday’s NBA slate, there are plenty of choices when it comes to player props for the day’s action. Here’s some of the props we like on Monday’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 25.5 points vs. Bulls (-130)

Tatum has been on fire this season, averaging 34.7 points per game. He’s shooting 58.7% from the floor and while that number is bound to come down, the Bulls have been poor defensively to start the season. Although Tatum struggled last year against Chicago, it’s hard to bet against his current form. He’ll have enough volume to hit the over, even if his efficiency goes down a bit.

Julius Randle under 9.5 rebounds vs. Magic (+105)

Randle has gone over this line in one game and under in the other. He’s going up against an Orlando squad which has plenty of size, so that’s one reason to back the under. Mitchell Robinson should eventually get going on the glass for New York as well. Randle going under is a nice plus-money play Monday.

Damian Lillard over 2.5 turnovers vs. Nuggets (-180)

Lillard has gone over this line in every game and as the focal point of Portland’s offense, he’s bound to have some bad moments. Denver’s defense has been suspect but the Nuggets do have some solid individual perimeter defenders who can force Lillard into tough situations. The Trail Blazers guard has been brilliant to start the season overall but he does have the propensity to give the ball away more than a few times.