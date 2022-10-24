NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, October 24

There are 10 games on Monday’s NBA slate, which means there’s a lot of spots to grab value plays in DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics, $4,900

Brogdon had a great opening game from a fantasy perspective with the Celtics and continues to be a valuable player off the bench. He’s averaging 12.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game, showing he can be productive in all facets of the game. That’s a good thing to have as a value play.

Evan Fournier, New York Knicks, $4,900

After scoring 29.0 fantasy points in the opener, Fournier couldn’t quite replicate that effort and saw his minutes go down. He should have more playing time Monday against the Magic, and his three-point shooting ability sets him up well for this “revenge game”.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Utah Jazz, $4,700

The Jazz have been one of the biggest surprises early in the season and Vanderbilt is one of the reasons why. He’s averaging 30.2 DKFP per game and now gets a soft Rockets team to continue delivering big numbers. Even on the second night of a back-to-back set, Vanderbilt is a great value addition.