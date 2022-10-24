Which teams played in the most recent World Series?

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will face each other in the 2022 World Series.

This marks the fourth World Series for the Astros in the last six years. They also made it to the World Series last season, but ultimately came up short. You can read the full details of the 2021 World Series between the Astros and Braves below.

Who played in the 2021 World Series?

The 118th World Series featured the NL East champion Atlanta Braves and the AL West champion Houston Astros. The Braves made their first World Series appearance since 2000 while the Astros headed to the Fall Classic for the third time in five seasons. The Astros entered the series as the favorite, but the Braves prevailed in six games. The title was the Braves’ first since 1995.

The Braves were eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS 3-1. The Astros defeated the New York Yankees for a third time in the past six seasons to reach the World Series.