Which team won the 2021 World Series?

The 2021 World Series featured the Atlanta Braves from the National League and Houston Astros of the American League. Even though the Astros were the more experienced team, the Braves were not intimidated in the slightest.

Here’s a recap of the 2021 World Series, which ended in the Braves outlasting the favored Astros.

Who won the 2021 World Series?

The 2021 Atlanta Braves were 52-55 at the 2021 trade deadline, but instead of selling, they acquired multiple outfielders to help them make a late-season charge. Sure enough, the Braves ultimately won the NL East, knock off the Brewers in the NLDS, defeat the Dodgers in the NLCS and upset the Houston Astros to win the World Series. The Braves won three of the first four games of the series and finished it off with a 7-0 win in Game 6 at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. Jorge Soler, one of those outfielders Atlanta picked up at the deadline, hit a game-changing homer in Game 6 and earned World Series MVP honors. The championship was Atlanta’s first since 1995 and only its second since the franchise moved to Atlanta in 1966.