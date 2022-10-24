Which team has won the most World Series titles?

The 2022 World Series has been set, as the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Houston Astros. This marks the Astros fourth World Series appearance in the last six seasons, although they have only lifted the Commissioner’s Trophy once in that span.

That begs the question: who has won the most World Series in MLB history? We’ll answer that question and break it down below.

Who has won the most World Series?

Even the most novice baseball fan knows that the New York Yankees have won the most World Series championships — 27. Their most recent MLB title came in 2009, when the Yanks beat the Phillies in six games. The Yankees won their first championship in 1923, and with MLB legends such as Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford and Mickey Mantle on their roster through the years, the Bronx Bombers won 19 championships between 1927 and 1962. The St. Louis Cardinals (11) have the second-most titles in MLB history. Among American League teams, the Red Sox and Athletics are the closest to the Yankees with eight each.