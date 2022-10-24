Who was the most recent World Series MVP?

The Atlanta Braves outlasted the Houston Astros in the 2021 World Series, but who came away with the MVP award? If you forgot, the answer may surprise you. We’ll break it down below.

Who was the 2021 World Series MVP?

Outfielder Jorge Soler, who was acquired by the Atlanta Braves at the trade deadline last August, was named World Series MVP after the Braves upset the Astros in six games. Soler recorded six hits in 20 at-bats during the Fall Classic, including a towering 3-run home run in the Game 6 clincher at Houston. That was one of his three homers during the series. Soler became just the second Cuban-born player to be named World Series MVP, joining Marlins right-handed pitcher Livan Hernandez in 1997. Soler entered free agency following the World Series and parlayed his success into a three-year deal, $36 million contract with Miami.