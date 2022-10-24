How have the Houston Astros fared in the World Series?

The Houston Astros were able to defeat the New York Yankees in the 2022 ALCS to advance to their fourth World Series in the past six seasons. We go over the history of the Astros in the Fall Classic.

The Astros, born as the Houston Colt .45s in 1962 before undergoing a name change three years later, didn’t even make the playoffs until 1981. They have appeared in four World Series prior to this season and lost three of those four. They made their World Series debut in 2005 and got swept by the White Sox. The franchise’s lone championship season to this point occurred in 2017 as Houston bested the Dodgers in seven games. However, that title was shrouded in controversy once the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal came to light in 2019.

The Astros won the AL pennant in 2019 and 2021, but they were upset by an NL East squad each year. First, they dropped Game 7 of the ‘19 Fall Classic at home to the Nationals. Then they were knocked off by the Braves in six games last season. The Astros are the clear favorites to raise the Commissioner’s Trophy this season. They have -150 odds to win the 2022 World Series, per DraftKings Sportsbook.