The Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in the 2022 NLCS to advance to their first World Series since 2009. How have the Phillies fared in the World Series through their franchise history? We’ll break it down below.

Philadelphia Phillies history in World Series

The Phillies have a long history that dates back to 1903. They have appeared in seven World Series prior to this season, winning two of them. The Phillies made their World Series debut in 1915, losing to the Boston Red Sox. Philadelphia also lost the World Series in 1950 before finally winning it in 1980. That was the first World Series win in franchise history. The Phillies then lost the World Series in 1983 and 1993 before winning their second Fall Classic in 2008. Philadelphia returned to the World Series in 2009, but lost to the New York Yankees.

Now, 13 years later, the Phillies return to the World Series while looking to take down the Houston Astros for their third championship in franchise history. Philadelphia is listed as a small underdog with +160 odds to make that happen, per DraftKings Sportsbook.