Who is favored to win the World Series between Astros and Phillies?

The 2022 World Series matchup is officially set. First pitch is set for Friday, October 28th when the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros square off at Minute Maid Park in Houston. FOX will air the full World Series.

Both teams punched their ticket to the Fall Classic on Sunday. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 thanks to a Bryce Harper two-run homer in the eighth. They finished off the Padres in five games. The Astros came back to beat the New York Yankees 6-5, completing a four-game sweep of the Bronx Bombers.

World Series odds 2022

Astros: -185

Phillies: +160

It will surprise nobody that the 106-win Astros are the favorite to win the series. They rolled through the regular season and while the Yankees faltered in their bid for the top seed in the American League, the Astros chugged along and claimed it. They have yet to lose a postseason game, sweeping the Mariners prior to their ALCS sweep.

The Phillies were the last team in the playoffs, clinching a wild card berth with a 87-75 record. They had to go through one more round to get to this point. They swept the Cardinals in two games in the Wild Card round and beat the Braves in four in the Division Series before winning the NLCS in five.

These two teams met for one series this season, fittingly on the final three days of the regular season. The Astros claimed two of three in Houston in that series. The Astros have opened as a -170 favorite to win Game 1 while the Phillies are +145. The run total is installed at 6.5 with the over and under both priced at -110.