When does Aaron Judge become a free agent?

The New York Yankees have been eliminated from the 2022 postseason in the ALCS by the Houston Astros yet again. Now that the season is over, the Yankees focus should be re-signing AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge, who broke the American League home run record with 62 this season. Judge and the Yankees were unable to work out an extension before the season and he had previously mentioned not wanting to negotiate during the season.

Aaron Judge free agency

MLB free agency begins once the season ends, therefore Judge is a free agent after the World Series is over. The final date for the World Series is Nov. 5. Last season, the end date for the season was Nov. 2 and the qualifying offer period began on Nov. 7. We could see a similar cycle for the 2023 offseason. That would mean qualifying offers must go out to free agents on Nov. 10 and they’d have until Nov. 20 to accept or reject.

The free agent period can be stretched out a bit and we shouldn’t see Judge make a decision right away. It could take in the winter for Judge to make a decision on where to sign. The rumored teams who are interested include the Yankees, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets among others.