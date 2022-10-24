Marquise Goodwin worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 8

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin made a major impact in Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s barely broken 30 yards in a game this season, but exploded in this weekend’s win, adding 67 receiving yards over four receptions and two touchdowns. We take a look at whether he’s worth adding off the waiver wire.

Seahawks WR Marquise Goodwin: Week 8 waiver wire

The biggest key in this decision is keeping an eye on DK Metcalf’s injury. Initial X-rays came back negative, per head coach Pete Carroll, but if Metcalf is set to miss a few weeks, Goodwin will surely take on a major role in Seattle’s thinned-out receiving contingent. He and Tyler Lockett can expect to split targets in Metcalf’s absence.

The Seahawks have some challenging matchups ahead in the Giants, Cardinals, and Buccaneers, but Goodwin could certainly be worth an add as a WR2 or WR3, particularly if Metcalf is out.