Tyler Allgeier worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 7

The Falcons RB scored a touchdown and ran for 50 yards against the Bengals today. Is he worth a waiver wire add?

Tyler Allgeier #25 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons struggled to find their footing today against the Cincinnati Bengals, taking a tough loss and failing to score in the entire second half. One bright spot for the team was rookie running back Tyler Allgeier, who added 50 yards and a touchdown today.

In my opinion, Allgeier is absolutely worth the add. He’s been an incredibly consistent producer for the Falcons’ offense, win or lose. Today marked his first NFL touchdown, but that’s not all there is to it — he’s been averaging 57.5 rushing yards per game in the Falcons’ last four weeks, filling in well for an injured Cordarrelle Patteron. Not bad for a fifth-round draft pick.

Patterson appears to be on track for a Week 9 return from the injured reserve list, but even then, Allgeier will likely be seeing more carries. Until then, you can expect him to be the Falcons’ leading rusher, and he could definitely be worth a waiver wire add.

