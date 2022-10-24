Juwan Johnson worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 7

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson added 32 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Saints’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football this week. He has three 40-plus yard games under his belt this season, and an additional two 30-plus receiving totals after Thursday. Is this TE worth adding to your lineup this week?

Saints TE Juwan Johnson: Week 7 waiver wire

Johnson has shown solid consistency this season within the range that he operates, around the 30-to-45 yard per game mark, with very few outliers. If your tight end isn’t doing that, and you’re staring down goose eggs every other week, Johnson is not a bad choice to add from the waiver wire.

His two touchdowns today were his first two this season, but he’s been able to connect with whichever QB the Saints decide to start, and will be a reliable asset in their upcoming matchups against the Ravens and the Raiders.