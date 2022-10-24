Parris Campbell worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 8

If you told me back in Week 5 that I’d be recommending you pick up Parris Campbell, I wouldn’t believe it. But, here we are. Campbell has 22 targets over the last two weeks compared to 15 over his first five weeks and has caught 17 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

He isn’t setting any yardage records, but he’s been a beast in PPR leagues and has found the end zone to boot. He’ll have some non-TD games with low yardage even if he keeps up the strong target numbers, but it’s hard to get past that PPR upside moving forward.

Colts WR Parris Campbell: Week 8 waiver wire

Campbell is a must add in PPR leagues, but still appears to be a useful add in standard leagues as well. The Colts don’t have to put up big numbers for Campbell to get his fantasy points, which is a very good thing.