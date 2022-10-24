Gus Edwards worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 8

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards returned from a knee injury that kept him sidelined for over a year and immediately scored two touchdowns in the Ravens’ victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Despite a torn ACL that took his entire 2021 season away, he looked like he’d never left the field. Is he worth adding to your lineup this week?

Ravens RB Gus Edwards: Week 8 waiver wire

The answer here is absolutely. Edwards is about to become the central factor of the Ravens’ run game after his 66-yard, two-TD performance. Kenyan Drake has taken on the brunt of the rushing responsibility up to this point (alongside QB Lamar Jackson), and while he’ll still see plenty of snaps, Baltimore’s offense clearly missed Edwards’ impact in his absence.

Edwards could be expected to make an instant impact on any fantasy lineup. The Ravens face the Buccaneers and the Saints in the coming weeks.