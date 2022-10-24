Michael Carter worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 7

New York Jets running back Michael Carter stepped in after Breece Hall went down with a knee injury in Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Carter added 29 yards over 13 carries in the Jets’ 16-9 win. Is he worth adding to your lineup?

Jets RB Michael Carter: Week 7 waiver wire

The team believes that Hall may be dealing with an ACL injury, which means that the rest of the RB room is going to need to fill Hall’s enormous shoes. Carter has the second-most rushing yards for the Jets this season, but the divide between him and Hall is over 200 yards.

Carter will see a lot more touches if the worst is true for Hall. Carter has scored two touchdowns this season, both against the Miami Dolphins, and had 199 total yards before Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

The Jets have a tough defensive lineup ahead of them with the Patriots and Bills, but with Hall’s injury, you’re grabbing Carter for the long haul. Pick him up if he’s available.