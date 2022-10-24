How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 7

Parity across the NFL is growing increasing each year, and 2022 is looking like nothing we’ve seen before. The Bills, Chiefs, and Eagles are the best teams in the league, and after that it’s fairly wide open.

Kansas City added to its ledger on Sunday with a thumping of the 49ers ahead of a bye week. Their win came while the Bills and Eagles were on their own byes and sitting atop their respective conferences.

The biggest win of the week belongs to the Titans, who beat the Colts 19-10. It allowed Tennessee to clinch the head-to-head series with Indianapolis, which is the top divisional tiebreaker. The Titans now have effectively a two-game lead on the second-place Colts.

The Giants figured out a way to win another wild one, going on the road to beat the Jaguars. It was a back-and-forth affair and the Giants only secured their win once they made a stop of the Jaguars short of the goal line as time expired. New York sits a half game back of Philadelphia, and is the top wild card team.

The most stunning upset of the week belongs to the Panthers. They welcomed the first place Bucs to town and absolutely worked them. Carolina won 21-3 and suddenly first place in the NFC South is held by a pair of 3-4 teams.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like heading into Monday Night Football to close out Week 7.

AFC playoff picture

1. Buffalo Bills, 5-1

2. Kansas City Chiefs, 5-2

3. Tennessee Titans, 4-2

4. Baltimore Ravens, 4-3

5. New York Jets, 5-2

6. Los Angeles Chargers, 4-3

7. Cincinnati Bengals, 4-3

8. Miami Dolphins, 4-3

9. Indianapolis Colts, 3-3-1

10. New England Patriots, 3-3

11. Las Vegas Raiders, 2-4

12. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-5

13. Denver Broncos, 2-5

14. Cleveland Browns, 2-5

15. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-5

16. Houston Texans, 1-4-1

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 6-0

2. Minnesota Vikings, 5-1

3. Seattle Seahawks, 4-3

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-4

5. New York Giants 6-1

6. Dallas Cowboys, 5-2

7. Los Angeles Rams, 3-3

8. San Francisco 49ers, 3-4

9. Atlanta Falcons 3-4

10. Green Bay Packers, 3-4

11. Washington Commanders, 3-4

12. Arizona Cardinals, 3-4

13. Chicago Bears, 2-4

14. Carolina Panthers, 2-5

15. New Orleans Saints, 2-5

16. Detroit Lions, 1-5