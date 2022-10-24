 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Draft order: Lions climbing, Panthers slipping after upset of Bucs

We have a change at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft order after a big upset in Week 7.

By David Fucillo
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams (54) strips the ball from Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and recovers the fumble during the second half at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL heads into Monday Night Football with a new team atop the projected 2022 NFL Draft order. The Lions have climbed to the top of the leaderboard after their loss to the Cowboys coupled with wins by both the Panthers and Raiders. The Lions are 1-5 and are followed by the 1-4-1 Texans and then five teams with a 2-5 record.

The Lions being atop the draft order isn’t shocking, but how it came about this past weekend was to some degree. The Panthers had the top pick and the past week showed a team ready to tank its way to the top spot. They traded Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson and most figured they would get crushed as 13-point underdogs at home against the Bucs. Instead, they dominated the game and won 21-3.

There’s a lot of football remaining, but the Lions, Texans, and Panthers all offer something that suggests they’ll be battling it out all season long for the top spot. Carolina came into the weekend with a 42.8% chance of securing the No. 1 pick, according to Football Outsiders. The Texans followed at 7.2% and the 2-4 Bears were 7.0%. Chicago plays on Monday Night Football, traveling to face the Patriots.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. The first 18 picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.

  1. Detroit Lions, 1-5, .577
  2. Houston Texans, 1-4-1, .522
  3. Carolina Panthers, 2-5, .431
  4. New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 2-5, .474
  5. Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 2-5, .482
  6. Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 2-5, .500
  7. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-5, .504
  8. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-5, .545
  9. Las Vegas Raiders, 2-4, .465
  10. Chicago Bears, 2-4, .559
  11. Atlanta Falcons, 3-4, .414
  12. San Francisco 49ers (Dolphins have pick), 3-4, .447
  13. Arizona Cardinals, 3-4, .504
  14. Washington Commanders, 3-4, .571
  15. Green Bay Packers, 3-4, .579
  16. New England Patriots, 3-3, .523
  17. Indianapolis Colts, 3-3-1, .527
  18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-4, .444
  19. Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 3-3, .479
  20. Los Angeles Chargers, 4-3, .442
  21. Baltimore Ravens, 4-3, .456
  22. Seattle Seahawks, 4-3, .461
  23. Cincinnati Bengals, 4-3, .496
  24. Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 4-3, .523
  25. Tennessee Titans, 4-2, .518
  26. New York Jets, 5-2, .486
  27. Dallas Cowboys, 5-2, .559
  28. Minnesota Vikings, 5-1, .509
  29. Kansas City Chiefs, 5-2, .460
  30. New York Giants, 6-1, .536
  31. Buffalo Bills, 5-1, .523
  32. Philadelphia Eagles, 6-0, .504

