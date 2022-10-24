Heisman Ballots from DK Nation staff after Week 8

The Heisman Trophy is one of the biggest individual awards in all of team sports, and now that we’re approaching the halfway mark of the season, it’s time to start handicapping who we’ll see in car commercials for the rest of our lives.

Ballots for the Heisman Trophy come from 870 media members representing six different regions of the country, with the 58 former winners also receiving a vote. Yes, Bryce Young can vote for himself.

All voters make three selections; a first-place vote is awarded three points, a second-place vote gets two points, and a third-place vote receives one point.

Here are the 2022 Heisman Trophy ballots of all the college football staff from DK Nation that has a vote*!

* None of us actually has a vote, but Heisman Trust, we’re ready when you are!

Collin Sherwin, Deputy College Sports Editor

Bryce Young Caleb Williams Hendon Hooker

I understand Young lost to Hooker, but evaluating quarterbacks by wins is simply the worst way to do it. Young was better that day even though Bama lost (would you switch it if the Tide makes that field goal and wins??), and the brutal turnover Hooker had for a scoop-and-score almost cost Tennessee the game, and that was after his interception.

Likewise Caleb Williams didn’t cost USC the Utah game, their abysmal defense did. I’ve got Max Duggan fourth and climbing, and I’m not opposed to changing my mind here, but these are the three guys that are impacting winning, if not wins themselves, the most right now. The goal is to have this ballot basically correlate to Wins Above Replacement, and that’s where I think this lands as of now.

Nick Simon, Staff Writer

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

I’m solidly on the Hendon Hooker bandwagon until I have a reason to jump off. He showed no signs of a post-Alabama hangover when he and the Vols buried UT-Martin on Saturday and it helps that Jalin Hyatt is playing out of his mind too. But I also cannot deny how ridiculously good C.J. Stroud has been at Ohio State. He has a ways to go if he wants to challenge Dwayne Haskins’ single-season passing touchdown record at Ohio State, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see him approaching that mark by the time the Michigan game comes around. Speaking of Michigan, Blake Corum is still in my top three even coming off a bye. He’s going to do harmful things to the Michigan State defense this week.

Grace McDermott, Staff Writer

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee Blake Corum, RB, Michigan Max Duggan, QB, TCU

Hooker continues to climb on the Heisman board. He is the magic that is making this miracle season happen for the Vols, and if he can keep this up and stay healthy, I think he’s essentially a lock for the trophy. Corum keeps tearing through Big Ten defenses with little to no resistance, though he’s splitting snaps with Donovan Edwards, which could slightly harm his chances. And Duggan is new on my list — the backup who stepped in has now defeated four ranked teams in a row, and TCU has climbed into the top 10. I mean, 19 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns and just a single interception? That’s Heisman gold.

Chinmay Vaidya, Sports Editor

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee Max Duggan, QB, TCU CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

It’s a three-quarterback race, which is likely what was going to end up being anyway. Alabama star Bryce Young could ultimately get back in this mix but for now it’s Hooker, Duggan and Stroud leading the way. Hooker has the biggest game of the year so far, while Duggan and Stroud are moving along nicely waiting for their “Heisman moment”. Duggan will get his chance when TCU meets Texas, while Stroud gets a showdown with Penn State next week and has a meeting with Michigan to end the regular season.

Teddy Ricketson, Staff Writer

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Heading into Week 9, Stroud still leads the NCAA in both passing touchdowns (28) and QBR (92.4). Stroud has thrown 10 touchdowns over his last two games but also has an interception in four straight. This week’s game against Penn State will likely make or break his case, barring any gigantic upsets, until he takes on Michigan in the final game of the regular season.

Alright, are you happy now @VolsFanBunchaNumbers? I have put Hooker into the top three off of impressive wins against Alabama and UT-Martin. He was lacking the firepower numbers of other quarterbacks, but with 18 touchdowns over his last two games, and only one interception on the year, Hooker has played himself securely into the conversation. Corum is falling off a lot of ballots, but I think it is just because he was off this week. Watch him get back on track against Michigan State this week as he looks to improve on his league-leading 13 rushing touchdowns.

Overall voting

Hendon Hooker: 12

C.J. Stroud: 6

Max Duggan: 3

Bryce Young: 3

Caleb Williams: 2

Blake Corum: 2