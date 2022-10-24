Which teams are on bye in Week 8?

Bye weeks can sometimes cause major issues for fantasy football lineups. The good news is that there are only two teams that are on bye for Week 8. The bad news is that the two teams are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. At nearly every level of a fantasy football lineup, there are going to be replacements needed because of the heavy hitters that will be out of action in Week 8.

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

The biggest names missing from this game will be quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. They were likely in the top three of quarterbacks taken in your fantasy football drafts and have been two of the most productive players this season. It doesn’t stop there, though, as running backs Austin Ekeler, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Isiah Pacheco will also be inactive.

There are going to be a lot of pass-catchers that will be missing in action. For Kansas City, you will be missing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and tight end Travis Kelce. If you roster Chargers, you will be without Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Gerald Everett this week.