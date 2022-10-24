Notable absent players during Week 8 byes in 2022 NFL season

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season will feature some significant matchups on the schedule and there will be only two teams off on a bye this week. The two teams that will be out of action are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.
You’ll want to keep an eye on DKNation throughout the week, as we’ll go through some players worth picking up for use as stop gaps for this tough bye week. In the meantime, here is a list of notable players on the two teams that will be sidelined in Week 8.
Chiefs
QB Patrick Mahomes
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
RB Isiah Pacheco
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR Mecole Hardman
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
TE Travis Kelce
Chargers
QB Justin Herbert
RB Austin Ekeler
RB Joshua Kelley
WR Mike Williams
WR Keenan Allen
WR Joshua Palmer
TE Gerald Everett
K Dustin Hopkins