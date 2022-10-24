Notable absent players during Week 8 byes in 2022 NFL season

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season will feature some significant matchups on the schedule and there will be only two teams off on a bye this week. The two teams that will be out of action are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.

You’ll want to keep an eye on DKNation throughout the week, as we’ll go through some players worth picking up for use as stop gaps for this tough bye week. In the meantime, here is a list of notable players on the two teams that will be sidelined in Week 8.

Chiefs

QB Patrick Mahomes

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

RB Isiah Pacheco

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR Mecole Hardman

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

TE Travis Kelce

Chargers

QB Justin Herbert

RB Austin Ekeler

RB Joshua Kelley

WR Mike Williams

WR Keenan Allen

WR Joshua Palmer

TE Gerald Everett

K Dustin Hopkins