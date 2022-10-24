 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notable absent players during Week 8 byes in 2022 NFL season

We break down the notable players who won’t be playing for fantasy football this week due to their team’s Week 8 bye.

By Nick Simon
Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season will feature some significant matchups on the schedule and there will be only two teams off on a bye this week. The two teams that will be out of action are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.

You’ll want to keep an eye on DKNation throughout the week, as we’ll go through some players worth picking up for use as stop gaps for this tough bye week. In the meantime, here is a list of notable players on the two teams that will be sidelined in Week 8.

Chiefs

QB Patrick Mahomes
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
RB Isiah Pacheco
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR Mecole Hardman
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
TE Travis Kelce

Chargers

QB Justin Herbert
RB Austin Ekeler
RB Joshua Kelley
WR Mike Williams
WR Keenan Allen
WR Joshua Palmer
TE Gerald Everett
K Dustin Hopkins

