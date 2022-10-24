Best bye week replacements for QBs Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert

Week 8 of the NFL season will take two of the top fantasy quarterbacks out of play due to byes. Fantasy managers who have leaned on Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert so far will have to look elsewhere for their QB production this week. Here, we take a look at some possible alternative options who might be available on the waiver wire in your league this week.

Week 8 byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Taylor Heinicke vs. Indianapolis Colts

You hear that? That’s the sound of the Taylor Heinicke hype train once again coming. With Carson Wentz in IR, the Washington Commanders backup outplayed Aaron Rodgers in a 23-20 victory over the Packers on Sunday. He went 20-33 for 200 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, earning fantasy managers 15.4 points on Sunday. Heinicke is rostered in less than 10% of fantasy leagues and will be available on the waiver wire when the Commanders travel to the Colts this Sunday.

Jacoby Brissett vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Even with the Cleveland Browns dropping four straight games, Jacoby Brissett hasn’t been bad in his role as the placeholder starter. He went 22-27 for 258 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and his lone blemish was a strip sack fumble. Brissett is rostered in less than 15% of fantasy leagues so if you need a QB that will get you double-digit fantasy points, look into picking him up off the waiver wire.