Best bye week replacements for RBs Austin Ekeler, Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Week 8 of the NFL season will take a handful of favorite running backs out of fantasy contention due to byes. Fantasy managers who have leaned on Austin Ekeler, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, or Isiah Pacheco so far will have to look elsewhere for their RB production this week. Here, we take a look at some possible alternative options who might be available on the waiver wire in your league this week.

Week 8 byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

D’Onta Foreman vs. Atlanta Falcons

D’Onta Foreman took full advantage of getting the start in the aftermath of the Christian McCaffrey trade. He had 15 carries for 118 yards in the team’s stunning 21-3 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday. And with Chuba Hubbard tweaking his ankle in the contest, Foreman may be in line for even more touches against the Falcons this Sunday. Get him off the waiver wire now because he will most likely be on a roster in your league by next week.

Tyler Allgeier vs. Carolina Panthers

Tyler Allgeier once again got plenty of touches in the absence of Cordarrelle Patterson on Sunday. He took 16 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 35-17 loss to the Bengals this past week and has remained a consistent force in the Falcons’ offense. He’s still rostered in less than 45% of fantasy leagues, so most of you should be able to find him on your waiver wire this week.