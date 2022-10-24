Best bye week replacements for WRs Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, JuJu Smith-Schuster

Week 8 of the NFL season is right around the corner. Bye weeks have begun and they can sometimes make or break your fantasy football lineup before your matchup even begins. The good news this week is that there are only two teams on bye. The bad news is that they are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. This means that Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Travis Kelce and Gerald Everett will all be unavailable. Here are some picks for players to start with the wide receiver absences this week.

Week 8 byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

DJ Moore vs. Atlanta Falcons

Did you keep Moore around on your roster? You finally have a week you can confidently start him. After the team traded away RB Christian McCaffrey, Moore took the spotlight in the passing attack. He finished with seven receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. The Falcons just gave up nearly three 100-yard receiving performances and only prevented it by seven yards. Yes, PJ Walker is no Joe Burrow, but Moore has his best chance for a good game this week.

Brandin Cooks vs. Tennessee Titans

This pick assumes that Cooks is still playing for the Houston Texans when this game takes place. The Titans are giving up the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers on a weekly basis. Yes, Davis Mills has been bad, and Cooks is having a rare down year for his standards. This week is finally a time for him to get right. Cooks should be in your lineup, and if he is healthy, Nico Collins could pass for a flex play.