Best bye week replacements for TEs Travis Kelce, Gerald Everett

Week 8 of the NFL season will take a few of the top fantasy tight end out of play due to byes. Fantasy managers who have leaned on Travis Kelce and Gerald Everett so far will have to look elsewhere for their TE production this week. Here, we take a look at some possible alternative options who might be available on the waiver wire in your league this week.

Week 8 byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Gesicki vs. Detroit Lions

Mike Gesicki has been boom or bust for the Miami Dolphins so far this season and those boom weeks have made him a top 10 fantasy tight end. The veteran exploded for two touchdowns against the Vikings two weeks ago, putting on display his potential as a red zone target. The Dolphins will go up against a porous Lions defense this Sunday and this would be a good week to scoop Gesicki off the waiver wire.

Hayden Hurst vs. Cleveland Browns

Hurst has been a consistent target within the Bengals offense and showed that in the team’s victory over the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday. He caught six of eight targets for 48 yards in the win and there seems to be more where that came from moving forward. He’s rostered in just under 65% of fantasy football leagues, so you’ll still have somewhat of a chance to find him on the waiver wire this week.