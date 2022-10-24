How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on October 24

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

We now stand just 12 days away from the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia and the company will continue the build on tonight’s show. We’ll also see a long-running rivalry in the women’s division enter its next chapter.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, October 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

The marquee matchup for tonight’s episode of Raw will feature Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair taking on Bayley in a non-title match. Damage Control got the upperhand last week as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defeated Belair and Candice LeRae in a tag match. That set up tonight’s showdown between Bayley and the champ and it’s a bit curious that they’re running this match on an episode of Raw. Could there be some kind of angle happening here? Or is this the spot where a certain former champ will make her return in her hometown?

A week after losing the United States Championship thanks to an attack by Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley called out the “Beast” last Monday and that led to a wild brawl around the ring. The two will officially meet at Crown Jewel, so we’ll see how this story progresses with tonight’s show.

United States Champion Seth Rollins was busy last week. He got into a verbal spat with Mustafa Ali early in the show before successfully defending his title against Matt Riddle in the main event. Prior to the match, Elias made his return and Riddle came out for the performance. Just as Elias was getting going, Rollins interrupted him and drew his ire. At the end of the match, Elias accidentally bumped into Riddle and Rollins took advantage for the win. Following the match, Ali came out and chased off Rollins as the show went off the air. We’ll see what’s in store for all parties this evening.

A six-man tag match between the Judgement Day and the O.C. has been made official for Crown Jewel and we’re bound to see these two groups interact tonight. Also, we’ll see what the recently returned Baron Corbin does with JBL now in his corner.