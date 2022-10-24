Best quarterback streamers for Week 8 fantasy football

The quarterback position is popular for streaming in fantasy football leagues, and managers who have Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will have to do just that in Week 8. The Chiefs and Chargers are on a bye, meaning the streaming market for quarterbacks could be a little thin for those doing this on a regular basis.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 8 lineups.

Week 8 byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Daniel Jones, Giants vs. Seahawks

Seattle’s defense has been bad this season. Jones is coming off his best showing of the season in fantasy largely on the back of a 107-yard outing on the ground. He also had a rushing touchdown. The Giants are rolling this season and Jones should have solid numbers in this Week 8 matchup.

Marcus Mariota, Falcons vs. Panthers

The game script got away from Atlanta in Week 7 against the Bengals, but Mariota has quietly put together some solid fantasy performances. He’s getting consistent involvement in the running game, which boosts his overall value. Mariota gets a decent matchup against the Panthers, who might be a bit overconfident after dominating the Buccaneers.

Ryan Tannehill, Titans vs. Texans

Tannehill was injured late in Week 7, so be sure to check on his health before locking him in as your quarterback. The Titans do lean heavily on the run game but this matchup is too favorable to pass on. If you can’t land the quarterbacks above, Tannehill could be a nice safety option.