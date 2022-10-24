Best running back streamers for Week 8 fantasy football

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season begins Thursday with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and one of the top running back streaming options for the week will be in this matchup. Running back is not typically a position managers regularly stream but there’s bound to be a bidding war for this particular player.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best running back streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 8 lineups.

Week 8 byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Gus Edwards, Ravens vs. Buccaneers

Edwards’ role was undetermined going into Week 7 and it quickly became clear how much the Ravens value him. The running back looks locked into the starting role until J.K. Dobbins returns from injured reserve, which means he’s the top pickup this week. The matchup is a bit tough but volume alone makes Edwards a worthy streaming option.

Keontay Ingram, Cardinals vs. Vikings

Eno Benjamin will still be the starting running back if James Conner is out, but Ingram was heavily involved as a secondary player and is worth rostering. He’s more involved than Benjamin in the red zone, which is typically a nice tiebreaker if you’re looking at streaming a running back.

Chase Edmonds, Dolphins vs. Lions

Edmonds has been relegated in this Miami offense, so there’s understandably going to be some hesitancy here. However, the matchup is a favorable one with the Lions having one of the worst scoring defenses in the league. If Edmonds can break one or two big runs, he will make up for his limited workload.