Best wide receiver streamers for Week 8 fantasy football

The wide receiver position in fantasy football often carries the most volatility, with touchdown production being more scattered and random. That makes streaming a receiver as a plug-and-play option viable.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best wide receiver streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 8 lineups.

Week 8 byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Parris Campbell, Colts vs. Commanders

Is the breakout finally coming for Campbell? He’s seen double-digit targets in back-to-back weeks and made good on that volume, registering 17 catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns combined. He has a favorable matchup against the Commanders and should continue his strong production of late.

Sammy Watkins, Packers vs. Bills

Yes, Watkins was not good in Week 7. Yes, he’s injury-prone and is just coming off injured reserve. Those are valid concerns. However, this has nice “revenge game” potential in a matchup where the Packers could be playing from behind a lot. Allen Lazard might be banged up as well, opening up some snaps at receiver.

Tyler Boyd, Bengals vs. Browns

Boyd broke out against the Falcons in Week 7 with 155 yards and a touchdown. He’s rostered in 56.5% of ESPN leagues, so he might not be available. However, he’s worth adding ahead of a Monday Night Football matchup against the Browns. Boyd has more upside in Cincinnati’s offense than most other streaming options.