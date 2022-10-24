Best tight end streamers for Week 8 fantasy football

Tight end is typically the most widely streamed position in fantasy football, largely due to the lack of quality options outside of the top four or five players. One of those players, Travis Kelce, will be on a bye in Week 8. A quality streaming option in Gerald Everett will also be on bye, so this week could feature a lot of tight end activity on the waiver wire.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 8 lineups.

Week 8 byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Evan Engram, Jaguars vs. Broncos

Engram has seen 23 targets over the last three games and is getting more involved in this offense. The tight end has managed to stay healthy, which was a big concern for him in the past. The talent has always been there with Engram, and the Broncos present a decent matchup for him in the London game in Week 8.

Mike Gesicki, Dolphins vs. Lions

Gesicki is seeing strong volume over the last two games with the only difference in fantasy output being touchdown production. That’s always a big variable, so backing Gesicki to get some red zone looks against a soft Lions defense is not crazy. This Dolphins offense can move the ball well, which means Gesicki will always be a threat even if the numbers might seem inconsistent.

Tommy Tremble, Panthers vs. Falcons

Tremble had just one catch on one target in Week 7, but it was a touchdown. The Panthers might be dealing more offensive players ahead of the trade deadline, but Tremble is a safe bet to remain on the roster. The Falcons just got torched by the Bengals, so the matchup is favorable. This is an anemic offense and that’s where the risk lies, but Tremble has some strong touchdown potential due to the matchup.