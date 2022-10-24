Best kicker streamers for Week 8 fantasy football

Here, we’ll take a look at the best kicker options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 8 lineups.

Week 8 byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Tyler Bass, Bills vs. Packers

Bass is rostered in 59% of Yahoo leagues, so he might not be available, but his rostership is down due to the Bills coming off a bye. He hasn’t been at the top of fantasy scoring, but kicking for the Bills brings points and Bass doesn’t give you goose eggs.

Chase McGlaughlin, Colts vs. Commanders

McGlaughlin continues to get opportunities as the Colts can’t get into the end zone with any regularity. He’s also given good opportunities for long field goals and has hit 4-of-5 over 50 yards in his last five games.

Jake Elliot, Eagles vs. Steelers

The Eagles kicker has been dealing with an injury and was on a bye last week. He should be back to healthy and is on a team that is putting up good offense each week. He’s worth grabbing for your stretch run.