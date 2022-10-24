Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into October 24 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, tonight and the company is beginning the match towards Crown Jewel in less than three weeks.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Who will win in Bayley vs. Bianca Belair?

The marquee matchup for tonight’s episode of Raw will feature Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair taking on Bayley in a non-title match. Damage Control got the upperhand last week as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defeated Belair and Candice LeRae in a tag match. That set up tonight’s showdown between Bayley and the champ.

We’ve seen these two clash several times and it should deliver like it always does. It’s a bit curious that this is a non-title match and the fact that it’s happening on tv. Could there be some kind of angle happening here? Or is this the spot where a certain former champ will make her return in her hometown?

What will Bobby Lashley do on tonight’s show?

A week after losing the United States Championship thanks to an attack by Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley called out the “Beast” last Monday and that led to a wild brawl around the ring. It was made official shortly afterwards that the two will clash at Crown Jewel.

Lesnar isn’t scheduled to appear on tonight’s show (as far as we know) and that will leave Lashley in the fallout from the brawl. We’ll see what the “All Mighty” will have in store for the crowd on tonight’s show.

Will Seth Rollins vs. Mustafa Ali be made official for Crown Jewel?

United States Champion Seth Rollins is finally finished with Matt Riddle but a new challenger has stepped forward. Rollins got into a verbal spat with Mustafa Ali and was chased off by the former Cruiserweight Champion to end the show.

These two are obviously barreling towards a U.S. title showdown in the near future and we’ll see if that gets made official for the ppv.