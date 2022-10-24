 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Bowl 57 odds: Who’s improving, who’s falling after Week 7

The Cowboys got their quarterback back, while the Buccaneers and Packers stumbled. We break down what it all means for Super Bowl 57 odds.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second half at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

It was an interesting week in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, the two favorites to win the Super Bowl at the moment, on a bye. That gave others the opportunity to make a statement. Some teams shined, while others remained in a funk.

The Dallas Cowboys got their star quarterback Dak Prescott back in a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions. Prescott had his moments but the real story was Dallas’ defense. The Cowboys should get better offensively and have seen their odds move from +2200 to +1800. The San Francisco 49ers got walloped by the Kansas City Chiefs, but still saw improvement from +2500 to +1500 due to their acquisition of running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey had a limited role in Week 7 but is expected to command most of the touches for the rest of the season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers have gone into a major spiral offensively and their Super Bowl odds reflect that. The Buccaneers are still listed at +1500, down from +900. The Packers have seen their odds tumble from +2000 to +3000. Green Bay gets the Bills next week, so we could see further slippage on that line.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 8, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 8

Team Week 1 Week 7 Week 8
Buffalo Bills +550 +275 +250
Philadelphia Eagles +2200 +550 +500
Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +800 +700
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +900 +1500
San Francisco 49ers +1600 +2500 +1500
Minnesota Vikings +3500 +1800 +1600
Baltimore Ravens +2000 +2000 +1800
Dallas Cowboys +2200 +2200 +1800
Cincinnati Bengals +2200 +2800 +2200
Los Angeles Rams +1200 +2500 +3000
Los Angeles Chargers +1400 +1800 +3000
Green Bay Packers +1000 +2000 +3000
Miami Dolphins +4000 +4000 +3000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +6000 +4000
New York Giants +13000 +6000 +4000
Tennessee Titans +4000 +6000 +5000
New England Patriots +5000 +6000 +6000
Indianapolis Colts +2500 +6000 +8000
New York Jets +13000 +9000 +8000
Arizona Cardinals +4000 +10000 +8000
Denver Broncos +1800 +6000 +10000
Cleveland Browns +5000 +8000 +10000
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +8000 +10000
Seattle Seahawks +15000 +20000 +10000
Atlanta Falcons +20000 +15000 +15000
New Orleans Saints +4000 +8000 +15000
Washington Commanders +7000 +50000 +20000
Detroit Lions +15000 +20000 +25000
Carolina Panthers +13000 +50000 +25000
Pittsburgh Steelers +9000 +20000 +50000
Houston Texans +25000 +100000 +100000
Chicago Bears +15000 +100000 +100000

