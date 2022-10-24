Super Bowl 57 odds: Who’s improving, who’s falling after Week 7

It was an interesting week in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, the two favorites to win the Super Bowl at the moment, on a bye. That gave others the opportunity to make a statement. Some teams shined, while others remained in a funk.

The Dallas Cowboys got their star quarterback Dak Prescott back in a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions. Prescott had his moments but the real story was Dallas’ defense. The Cowboys should get better offensively and have seen their odds move from +2200 to +1800. The San Francisco 49ers got walloped by the Kansas City Chiefs, but still saw improvement from +2500 to +1500 due to their acquisition of running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey had a limited role in Week 7 but is expected to command most of the touches for the rest of the season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers have gone into a major spiral offensively and their Super Bowl odds reflect that. The Buccaneers are still listed at +1500, down from +900. The Packers have seen their odds tumble from +2000 to +3000. Green Bay gets the Bills next week, so we could see further slippage on that line.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 8, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.