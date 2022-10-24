Super Bowl 57 odds: Who’s improving, who’s falling after Week 7

It was an interesting week in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, the two favorites to win the Super Bowl at the moment, on a bye. That gave others the opportunity to make a statement. Some teams shined, while others remained in a funk.
The Dallas Cowboys got their star quarterback Dak Prescott back in a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions. Prescott had his moments but the real story was Dallas’ defense. The Cowboys should get better offensively and have seen their odds move from +2200 to +1800. The San Francisco 49ers got walloped by the Kansas City Chiefs, but still saw improvement from +2500 to +1500 due to their acquisition of running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey had a limited role in Week 7 but is expected to command most of the touches for the rest of the season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers have gone into a major spiral offensively and their Super Bowl odds reflect that. The Buccaneers are still listed at +1500, down from +900. The Packers have seen their odds tumble from +2000 to +3000. Green Bay gets the Bills next week, so we could see further slippage on that line.
Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 8, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 8
|Team
|Week 1
|Week 7
|Week 8
|Team
|Week 1
|Week 7
|Week 8
|Buffalo Bills
|+550
|+275
|+250
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2200
|+550
|+500
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|+800
|+700
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+700
|+900
|+1500
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1600
|+2500
|+1500
|Minnesota Vikings
|+3500
|+1800
|+1600
|Baltimore Ravens
|+2000
|+2000
|+1800
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
|+2200
|+1800
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2200
|+2800
|+2200
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1200
|+2500
|+3000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1400
|+1800
|+3000
|Green Bay Packers
|+1000
|+2000
|+3000
|Miami Dolphins
|+4000
|+4000
|+3000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+4000
|+6000
|+4000
|New York Giants
|+13000
|+6000
|+4000
|Tennessee Titans
|+4000
|+6000
|+5000
|New England Patriots
|+5000
|+6000
|+6000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2500
|+6000
|+8000
|New York Jets
|+13000
|+9000
|+8000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+4000
|+10000
|+8000
|Denver Broncos
|+1800
|+6000
|+10000
|Cleveland Browns
|+5000
|+8000
|+10000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+13000
|+8000
|+10000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+15000
|+20000
|+10000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+20000
|+15000
|+15000
|New Orleans Saints
|+4000
|+8000
|+15000
|Washington Commanders
|+7000
|+50000
|+20000
|Detroit Lions
|+15000
|+20000
|+25000
|Carolina Panthers
|+13000
|+50000
|+25000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+9000
|+20000
|+50000
|Houston Texans
|+25000
|+100000
|+100000
|Chicago Bears
|+15000
|+100000
|+100000