Which teams are in the 2022 World Series?

The World Series has been set, as the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will play a best-of-7 series to crown the 2022 World Series Champion. Game 1 is scheduled for Friday, October 28.

Phillies vs. Astros series

The Phillies made the playoffs by claiming the last Wild Card spot in the National League. Philadelphia narrowly edged the Milwaukee Brewers for that coveted final spot by one game.

From there, Philadelphia got hot at the perfect time. The Phillies won two games at St. Louis in the Wild Card Round to advance to the NLDS against divisional foe Atlanta. Philadelphia took that series in convincing fashion as well, winning three games compared to just one for the Braves. The Phillies then continued their dominance by beating the Padres four games to one in the NLCS. Will Philadelphia stay hot in the World Series against Houston?

Something’s gotta give in this matchup, because the Astros are on fire as well. The Astros ran away with the AL West division this season, holding a 16-game advantage over the second place Seattle Mariners in the standings.

As it turns out, the Astros were only getting started. Houston made quick work of the Mariners in the ALDS, winning the series three games to none. Surprisingly, the Astros also swept the Yankees in the ALCS, dominating New York with a 4-0 series win and berth in the World Series. Houston has not lost a game in the postseason up to this point, and Astros are strong favorites to beat the Phillies in the 2022 World Series according to the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.