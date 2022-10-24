Early Week 8 NFL picks to consider

Week 8 has some very interesting lines and the market hasn’t even fully taken shape.

We have Aaron Rodgers as a double-digit underdog for the first time in his career as the Packers take on a rested Bills team on “Sunday Night Football” and Tom Brady as a home underdog against the Ravens on “Thursday Night Football.”

We also have Jacksonville as clear favorites against the Broncos in a “home” game at Wembley Stadium and a Buckeye State battle between the Bengals and Browns on Monday night.

Only two teams have byes this week (Chiefs and Chargers), while the Bills, Rams, Vikings and Eagles return from their off weeks with three of the four in clear favorite roles.

Here are some early lines to consider for Week 8 (odds are from DraftKings as of Sunday night):

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings (-4, 48)

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals outlasted the Saints on Thursday night, so the rest advantage is somewhat nullified for the Vikings. Still, Minnesota will get a crack at a really bad Arizona defense. The Cardinals had two pick-sixes in the span of 1:04 to end the first half, but the defense gave up 494 yards and seven yards per play otherwise.

Kevin O’Connell is an astute coach who has a lot of weapons and should be able to pick apart the Fightin’ Kliff Kingsburys to hang a number in this one. Meanwhile, Murray only threw for 204 yards against a Saints defense that was without Marshon Lattimore to start the game and lost Bradley Roby during it. Trusting the Vikings is a good way to have a sweaty Sunday, but they should take care of business off the bye.

Pick: Vikings -4

