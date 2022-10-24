Oscar Tshiebwe, Drew Timme headline AP preseason All-American team

The 2022-23 college basketball season is right around the corner and the Associated Press released its preseason All-American team on Monday. The list includes Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Houston guard Marcus Sasser.

BREAKING: Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky and Gonzaga's Drew Timme are unanimous selections to The Associated Press preseason All-America team. For the full team: https://t.co/kp3ujfwpIG pic.twitter.com/Z8QlJgmwqI — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 24, 2022

More to come.