Oscar Tshiebwe, Drew Timme headline AP preseason All-American team

The AP All-American list for the college basketball season is out.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Practice Photo by Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The 2022-23 college basketball season is right around the corner and the Associated Press released its preseason All-American team on Monday. The list includes Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Houston guard Marcus Sasser.

