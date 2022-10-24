 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds to win World Series MVP for Astros

We go over Houston’s lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for World Series MVP.

By slim21
Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting an RBI single to tie the game during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Houston Astros will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Astros are favored with -185 odds to win this series.

The World Series MVP has played for the winning team all but once (Bobby Richardson in 1960). If the Astros hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy, who will be named the World Series MVP? Let’s break down the odds below.

Astros World Series MVP odds

It’s difficult for a pitcher to win the World Series MVP, happening only once in the last seven years. On the other hand, it’s just as hard to predict which hitter is going to get hot in a best-of-7 series. Case in point: Jorge Soler won World Series MVP for the Braves last season.

Let’s take a look the Astros World Series MVP odds for the 2022 World Series.

Yordan Alvarez +600
Justin Verlander +900
Kyle Tucker +1000
Framber Valdez +1100
Alex Bregman +1200
Jose Altuve +1400
Jeremy Pena +1700
Yuli Gurriel +3000
Cristian Javier +3000
Lance McCullers Jr. +4000
Chas McCormick +5000
Luis Garcia +6000
Trey Mancini +6500
Ryan Pressly +10000
Martin Maldonado +10000
Christian Vasquez +10000

