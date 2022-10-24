Odds to win World Series MVP for Astros

The Houston Astros will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Astros are favored with -185 odds to win this series.

The World Series MVP has played for the winning team all but once (Bobby Richardson in 1960). If the Astros hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy, who will be named the World Series MVP? Let’s break down the odds below.

Astros World Series MVP odds

It’s difficult for a pitcher to win the World Series MVP, happening only once in the last seven years. On the other hand, it’s just as hard to predict which hitter is going to get hot in a best-of-7 series. Case in point: Jorge Soler won World Series MVP for the Braves last season.

Let’s take a look the Astros World Series MVP odds for the 2022 World Series.

Yordan Alvarez +600

Justin Verlander +900

Kyle Tucker +1000

Framber Valdez +1100

Alex Bregman +1200

Jose Altuve +1400

Jeremy Pena +1700

Yuli Gurriel +3000

Cristian Javier +3000

Lance McCullers Jr. +4000

Chas McCormick +5000

Luis Garcia +6000

Trey Mancini +6500

Ryan Pressly +10000

Martin Maldonado +10000

Christian Vasquez +10000