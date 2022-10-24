Jimbo Fisher says Haynes King should be available for Saturday

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher announced on Monday that starter Haynes King “should” be available to return against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday.

King left the Aggies’ loss against South Carolina with an arm injury after a tough start, going 17-for-32 for 178 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Despite their seemingly unlimited financial resources and annual top recruiting classes, A&M continues to face the same struggles that we see year after year.

With three straight losses to Mississippi State, Alabama, and South Carolina bringing the Aggies to a 3-4 record, it might just be time to re-evaluate King’s starting spot. Discounting the season opener against Sam Houston, the Alabama loss was King’s best game of the season, as he put up 253 passing yards and two touchdowns after back-to-back weeks of sub-100 yard games and zero passing touchdowns.

The Aggies are 2.5-point underdogs heading into this weekend’s matchup against Ole Miss at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Five-star freshman Connor Weigman entered the game after King’s injury, going 8-for-15 for 91 yards. King has thrown six touchdowns and six interceptions so far this season, as well as rushing for an additional TD.