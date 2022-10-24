Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke doubtful for Saturday game against Virginia

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is doubtful to start Saturday’s game against the Virginia Cavaliers, per David Wilson of the Miami Herald. Van Dyke sustained an apparent arm injury during last Saturday’s 45-21 loss to Duke, prompting backup Jake Garcia to take over for the rest of the game. During Monday’s media availability, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis that Garcia is preparing the be the starter for Saturday’s game.

A preseason Heisman Trophy dark horse candidate, Van Dyke has had ups and downs as the Hurricanes have experienced growing pains under first-year head coach Mario Cristobal. Through seven games, he has thrown for 1,737 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions. His season hit a rough patch in late September and early October when UM suffered three straight losses to Texas A&M, Middle Tennessee State, and North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Garcia would be making his first career start this Saturday. The redshirt freshman has appeared in four games this season, throwing for 470 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Miami enters this game as a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.