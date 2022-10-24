Fantasy implications of James Robinson trade to the Jets

The New York Jets wasted no time addressing its running back depth in the aftermath of Breece Hall going down with a season-ending ACL tear. Within hours of the injury news, the team traded a sixth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for running back James Robinson.

This move will alter the dynamics of both offenses and multiple players will be affected from a fantasy football standpoint. We’ll break that down below.

New York Jets

With this trade, James Robinson will most likely slide right into Hall’s role as RB1 and that’s a relief for fantasy managers who have him on their roster. J-Rob had been supplanted by Travis Etienne Jr. in the Jaguars’ offense in recent weeks, producing zero yards and zero fantasy points in their loss to the Giants on Sunday. He’ll now get a chance to thrive again as the feature back and potentially maintain his spot as a top 20 fantasy back.

As for Michael Carter managers, you thought you were in the clear, didn’t you? The second-year back clearly slid behind Hall on the pecking order in recent weeks and will most likely remain in that role with Robinson now in town. This sudden trade should tell you how the Jets staff felt about Carter and third stringer Ty Johnson carrying the load.

Jacksonville Jaguars

With Robinson now out of the picture, Etienne now becomes the undisputed No. 1 running back in Duval County and his fantasy value has skyrocketed. He has produced double digit fantasy points in each of his last three outings and now has the potential to be a top 10 fantasy back by the time the season is over with.

This move also increases the value of JaMycal Hasty, who will now slide into the backup role.