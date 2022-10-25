Top QB pickups from the Week 8 waiver wire

Fantasy managers will be without Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert this week, which might be leading to a panicked search for bye week replacements. Whether you’re looking for a one-week solution or a longer-term QB who has had a strong October, we’ve got some good options for you who may be available to add from the waiver wire this week.

Week 8 byes: Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Commanders (7.3%)

Next up — IND, MIN, PHI

Was the win over the Packers a fluke or a sign that Heinicke might have been the answer all along? Helped by a major performance from Brian Robinson, Heinicke proved that he still had what it takes to be an NFL starter, adding 14.44 fantasy points this week. With Wentz out for several weeks, Heinicke could be nice to have in your back pocket for your fantasy lineup.

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (85.3%)

Next up — NYG, ARI, TB

Smith has been an unexpected entrant into the top tier of NFL quarterbacks this season with the Seahawks. He has averaged 20.38 fantasy points over the last four games played, compared to Aaron Rodgers’ 15.23 and Tom Brady’s 17.64 averages in the same time frame.

Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons (23.2%)

Next up — CAR, LAC, CAR

Despite the Falcons’ tough loss to the Bengals on Sunday, Mariota has seen a major uptick in fantasy points over the last several weeks, and faces some of the league’s softer defenses in the weeks ahead. He’s averaging 18 fantasy points per game in his three most recent games, and could definitely be an asset for bye weeks like this upcoming one.