Top RB pickups from the Week 8 waiver wire

With running back injuries plaguing teams throughout the league, we’re looking at some mid-season waiver wire adds who are seeing increased carries this season. Here are some of the best running back options available to add to your lineup from the waiver wire as we head into Week 8.

Week 8 byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Next up — ATL, CIN, ATL

With Christian McCaffrey gone, Foreman didn’t allow anyone to question who would be filling his shoes for too long. An explosive win over the Buccaneers saw Foreman add 118 yards over 15 carries, and there’s no reason to think that this won’t become a regular occurrence. Grab him while you still can!

Eno Benjamin, Arizona Cardinals (68.8% ESPN)

Next up — MIN, SEA, LAR

Benjamin has been struggling to break out of the 30-to-40-yard range all season, but finally had his breakout performance against the Saints on Thursday, adding 92 yards and a touchdown. With James Conner and Darrel Williams injured, Benjamin could be a good pickup for the next few weeks.

Brian Robinson, Jr, Washington Commanders (66.7% ESPN)

Next up — IND, MIN, PHI

Robinson, Jr. had a slow return after coming back from being shot in an attempted carjacking attempt, but his last two weeks have shown that the Robinson we know hasn’t gone anywhere. He added 73 yards on the ground and another 12 in the air this week against the Packers, and would be a solid addition to any lineup looking for a consistent performer at RB.

Michael Carter, New York Jets (68.1% ESPN)

Next up — NE, BUF, NE

After Breece Hall tore his ACL, this looked like it would be a popular pickup in any leagues where he was available. However, the team has since added James Robinson in a trade with the Jaguars. Carter is still worth a strong consideration as a bit of a lottery ticket. His upside is uncertain with the Robinson addition, but if you’ve got roster flexibility, give him a look.