Top WR pickups from the Week 8 waiver wire

Week 7 of the NFL season has come to a close and we’ve got some under-the-radar players who had strong performances. These guys turned some heads over the weekend, especially for fantasy football managers who are looking for depth this upcoming week.

Byes could force some fantasy managers to scour the waiver wire if their usual starter isn’t playing this week. That will especially hold true with the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Williams, and Keenan Allen sidelined for Week 8. Here’s a look at our wide receiver adds to consider as you place your Week 8 waiver wire claims.

Week 8 byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders (47% ESPN, 27% Yahoo)

Next up — @ IND, vs. MIN, @ PHI

Dotson has been sidelined since Week 4 with a hamstring injury and still leads all rookies in receiving touchdowns with four. The first-year wideout out of Penn State was proving himself to be a difference maker for the Commanders offense early in the season and there’s a chance he could return against the Colts this Sunday.

Some fantasy managers may have panicked over his injury with him being rostered in less than 50% of leagues. There loss could be your gain on the waiver wire.

Kalif Raymond, Detroit Lions (0% ESPN and Yahoo)

Next up — vs. MIA, vs. GB, @ CHI

Raymond had his most productive outing of the season in the team’s 24-6 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. He caught five of six targets for 75 yards and there could be more where that came from D.J. Chark going on IR.

He is unrostered in virtually all fantasy leagues and should be waiting to picked up this week.

Paris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts (4% ESPN, 3% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. WAS, @ NE, @ LV

Campbell has been an effective offensive weapon for the Colts in back-to-back weeks. He caught seven of 11 targets for 57 yards and touchdown against the Jaguars in Week 6 before catching 10 of 12 targets for 70 yards and a touchdown this past Sunday against the Titans. As the Colts continue to figure things out on the offensive side of the ball, Campbell may become a go-to option for Matt Ryan.

He is rostered in less than 5% of fantasy leagues and should be readily available on waiver wires this week.

Mack Hollins, Las Vegas Raiders (7% ESPN, 6% Yahoo)

Next up — @ NO, @ JAC, vs. IND

Hollins has been a boom or bust fantasy option this season and produced a decent outing in Sunday’s victory over the Texans. He caught two of three targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in the win, earning fantasy managers 10.4 points in standard leagues.

Rostered in less than 10% of fantasy leagues across the board, Hollins should be available for you to scoop up.

Marvin Jones Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (25% ESPN, 5% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. DEN, vs. LV, @ KC

Jones caught four of eight targets for 57 yards in the Jaguars’ loss to the Giants on Sunday. He continues to command a high target share from quarterback Trevor Lawrence and because of that, he’s always on the doorstep of a nice fantasy outing.

He’s on a roster in just 25% of ESPN leagues and 5% of Yahoo leagues, so you should be able to find him if you seek him out on the wire.