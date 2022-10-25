Top TE pickups from the Week 8 waiver wire

As we head into Week 8 of the NFL season, fantasy lineups that include tight ends Travis Kelce and Gerald Everett are going to need to look elsewhere with the Chiefs and Chargers on a bye. Several TEs who had a slow start to 2022 have picked up speed in October, and we take a look at some of the best positional pickups right now who may be available on the waiver wire.

Week 8 byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (36.3% ESPN)

Next up — NYJ, IND, NYJ

Henry has seen an uptick in targets in the month of October and has had two season-high games in back-to-back weeks with 54 yards against the Lions and 61 yards and a touchdown against the Browns.

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (56.5% ESPN)

Next up — BUF, DET, DAL

Aaron Rodgers is clearly growing frustrated with his younger receiving group, and Tonyan has the advantage of being a Packers veteran at this point. Leading the Packers in targets per snap, he had a huge week against the Jets and ended with 6.2 fantasy points in Green Bay’s loss to the Commanders.

Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals (47.6% ESPN)

Next up — CLE, CAR, PIT

Hurst ended with 10.8 fantasy points in the Bengals’ matchup against the Falcons this weekend. As Joe Burrow settles into the season and starts looking more and more like the postseason Burrow we saw earlier this year, we’re going to see improved stats for all his receivers. Hurst has been reliable in sticky pass situations all season and has totaled 10-plus fantasy points in three games.

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (33.4% ESPN)

Next up — DEN, LV, KC

Although Jacksonville hasn’t exactly lived up to that early-season excitement surrounding the program, Engram’s October has been great news for any managers who have him on their fantasy roster. With 10.7 fantasy points in Week 7 after 9-point and 12.9-point weeks, he’s quickly becoming a consistent lineup boost.