Top defenses to pick up from the Week 8 waiver wire

Week 7 of the NFL season has come to a close and we’ve got some under-the-radar defense/special team units who had strong performances. They some heads over the weekend, especially for fantasy football managers who are looking for depth this upcoming week. Here’s a look at our D/ST adds to consider as you place your Week 8 waiver wire claims.

Week 8 byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Jets D/ST (62.9% ESPN)

Next up — vs. NE, vs. BUF, BYE, @ NE

The New York Jets defense have been a huge catalyst behind the team’s success and are the fifth-ranked D/ST unit in fantasy following Week 7. The unit produced three straight double-digit performances prior to Week 7 and held the Denver Broncos to just nine points in their win on Sunday.

They are rostered in just under 65% of fantasy leagues, so there’s still a chance you can find them on the waiver wire this week.

Cardinals D/ST (9.7% ESPN)

Next up — @ MIN, vs. SEA, @ LAR

The Arizona Cardinals have been up and down this season but their defense is starting to step up. The unit has recorded five sacks, three interceptions, and three touchdowns in the last two weeks, producing double digit fantasy points for managers in both weeks.

Rostered in just 9.7% of leagues, you should be able to find this unit on the waiver wire this week.

Colts D/ST (43.8% ESPN)

Next up — vs. WAS, @ NE, @ LV

The Indianapolis Colts defense allowed just 13 points themselves in the team’s 19-10 loss to the Titans on Sunday. The unit had two sacks and an interception for the day, earning fantasy managers nine points in the loss. As the 12th ranked D/ST, there’s certainly some value here if you pick them up.

The Colts D/ST is rostered in less than 45% of fantasy leagues, so you should be able to find them on the wire.