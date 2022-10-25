Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami

LIV Golf will host their final event of the year at Trump National Doral Golf Club this weekend as 48 golfers travel to Miami, Florida to compete in the Match Play Championship. The winning team of four will win $16 million in prize money, and the four top-seeded teams will receive a bye on Friday.

The golfers have sunny skies ahead this weekend in Miami, looking at highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s. The highest chance of rain will come on Sunday at 19% when the final four teams remaining will be competing for the title.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami starting Friday, October 28 and ending Sunday, October 30.

Friday, October 28

Hi 83°, Low 74°: Sunny, 5% chance of rain, 10 MPH winds

Saturday, October 29

Hi 84°, Low 73°: Sunny, 10% chance of rain, 10 MPH winds

Sunday, October 30

Hi 84°, Low 73°: Mostly sunny, 19% chance of rain, 9 MPH winds