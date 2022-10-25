NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, October 25

On Tuesday night, we have a four game slate. Although it’s a small slate, there’s still opportunities to find good value plays in DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Monte Morris, Washington Wizards, $5,000

Morris isn't a guy who will go out and get you 40+ DFS points, but he will be an above average player as Washington’s starting point guard. The Wizards have a number of legit scoring options which will give him many chances for assists. He’s also averaging 9.7 points per game. I expect him to build off his last game and put up decent DFS numbers.

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans, $4,800

This is my favorite DFS play of the night. Murphy is coming off a game where he scored 29.3 fantasy points. With Brandon Ingram out, Murphy will have more touches throughout Tuesday’s game. He shoots the three extremely well and is strong on the glass. As long as he stays out of foul trouble, he should have a big night.

Aleksej Pokusevski, Oklahoma City Thunder, $4,600

In the first game of the season, Pokusevski had 26.3 fantasy points. He hasn't played a ton of minutes since then, but I think he has a good game Tuesday night. One area the Clippers struggle a bit is defending bigs. With as versatile as Pokusevski is, he should have more time on the court and will deliver strong value at this price point.