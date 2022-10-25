Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Pelicans on Tuesday

The Dallas Mavericks are set to travel to New Orleans to take on the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night with tip off set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams look to be two of the better teams in the Western conference, so this should be a great matchup. This game will be nationally televised on TNT.

The Pelicans will hope to Zion Williamson back on the court and that is everything for them. Williamson is questionable for this contest with a hip injury. Brandon Ingram is in concussion protocol. He’ll likely miss the next few games.

The Mavericks are set as 5.5-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -210 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Pelicans sit at +180, while the total score is set at 219.5.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -4.5

Heading into this one, the Pelicans have a ton of players listed on the injury report. They could be without Ingram, Williamson, and Herbert Jones. Luka Doncic is currently in MVP form. With Ingram out, the Pelicans take a major step back offensively and I don’t think they will be able to hang with the Mavs. Look for Dallas to win by 10+ tonight.

Over/Under: Under 219.5

Both of these teams are above average defensively. A lot of people are expecting these high-powered teams to come out and a score a ton, but I think this is a slower game. With the Pelicans dealing with some injuries, look for their offense to have some struggles.